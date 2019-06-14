Council signage language policy ‘has never been resolved’

A local councillor has suggested that the reason why council signage has not been erected in certain places could be because the issue of what to put on it has never been resolved.

Independent Colr. Gary Donnelly made the comment after UUP Alderman Derek Hussey raised the issue of signage marking the exit and entry points into the Derry City & Strabane District Council territory.

During discussion on tenders for council branding and printing, Colr. Donnelly said that one of the issues over signage was that there were a number of options relating to biligual and trilingual usage which has “never been resolved because of the inability of the council to make a decision.”

He said a working group had been established and the issue had been ‘kicked down the road.’ He also questioned whether this was part of problem for signage at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and Brooke Park.

Committee chair, SDLP Colr. Shauna Cusack, said a report would be brought back to the relevant committee.