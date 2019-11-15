Council to celebrate Ulster-Scots Language Week 2019

Derry City and Strabane District Council will be taking part in the very first Ulster-Scotch Leid Week (Ulster-Scots Language Week) which runs from November 25 to 30, 2019.

The programme begins at the Tower Museum on Monday, November 25 with a lecture by leading Ulster-Scots writer and Professor Emeritus of Irish Studies at the Université Sorbonne Nouvelle-Paris - Wesley Hutchinson - who will deliver a lunchtime talk titled ‘Tracing the Ulster-Scots Imagination’ which will address the legacy of the Ulster-Scots literary tradition and the impact of Ulster-Scots writing both locally and internationally.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Council will be running ‘A Wheen o Wurds’ - an Ulster-Scots Language Taster event delivered in partnership with Matthew Warwick from the Ulster-Scots Community Network.

This event, which will be held at the Council’s Derry Road offices in Strabane, promises to be an engaging and entertaining introduction to the Ulster-Scots language which aims to teach participants basic words, phrases and expressions in Ulster-Scots.

On Friday, November 29, Deirdre Speer-Whyte from the Ulster-Scots Community Network will deliver an informal talk at the Education Space at the Tower Museum titled - ‘An Introduction to the History, Heritage and Language of the Ulster-Scots’; this event aims to provide participants with an overview of the Ulster-Scots tradition in the local area, focusing in particular on the Ulster-Scots origins of family names and the influence of Ulster-Scots on the variety of English spoken here.

Councillor Michaela Boyle, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “Ulster-Scots Language Week presents us with a great opportunity to promote the Ulster-Scots linguistic tradition in our local area; we’ve created a diverse programme of events which aims to raise public awareness of Ulster-Scots and which provides opportunities for learning, understanding and celebration. I’d like to encourage as many people as possible to come along to our events to find out more about the language and to celebrate this unique week in our cultural calendar.”

Please be advised that booking for all events is essential. To reserve your place, please contact Derry City and Strabane District Council on T: 028 71 376579 or email ulsterscots@derrystrabane.com. All events are free of charge and open to everyone.

You can access the full programme for Ulster-Scots Language Week 2019 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area at www.derrystrabane.com/ulsterscots and the full regional programme is available at: https://www.ulsterscotsagency.com/news/article/391/ulster-scots-language-week/