Council to host Irish and Ulster-Scots events

Language activists Liam Logan and Linda Ervine will share their extensive experience of working within the fields of Ulster-Scots and Irish when they appear at ‘Language Links’ in Eglinton Community Centre from 12-2pm on Friday, November 16 and in Derg Valley Leisure Centre from 12-2pm on Friday, November 23.

During the series of talks organised by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Liam and Linda will share some of their unforgettable stories of ‘humour, honesty, frustration and farce’ which illustrate the complexities of working within the field of language promotion in Northern Ireland.

Liam Logan is one of Northern Ireland’s leading Ulster-Scots enthusiasts and commentators who has made a significant contribution to the recent interest in the language as a native speaker, broadcaster, journalist and writer.

Linda Ervine is a language rights activist from East Belfast and sister-in-law of late PUP leader David Ervine. Linda began her involvement with language issues through a six-week introduction to Irish and Ulster-Scots with the East Belfast Mission and Short Strand cross community women’s group. She has since urged unionist politicians and members of the Orange Order not to view the Irish language and culture as exclusively the domain of nationalism or republicanism – and is supporting the introduction of a new Irish Language Act.

Speaking ahead of the ‘Language Links: Irish and Ulster-Scots’ events in Eglinton and Castlederg, Policy Officer with Derry City & Strabane District Council Pól Ó Frighil said: “I’m delighted that Liam and Linda will be joining us to share some of their stories and extensive experience of working within the fields of Ulster-Scots and Irish.

“Indeed, Liam believes that Ulster-Scots and Irish have a significant role to play in bringing communities together and play a very important part of our shared heritage. Ulster-Scots is the link between Irish, Scots Gaelic, Scots and English and he feels that these links should be strengthened and further developed.

“Linda has also said ‘I have lost nothing of myself through learning Irish but have gained so much’ and quotes Fedrico Fellini ‘A different language is a different vision of life!’

“I’m therefore really looking forward to hearing both Liam and Linda’s stories of ‘humour, honesty, frustration and farce’ which illustrate the complexities of language in Northern Ireland.

“Indeed, I would also encourage as many people as possible to come along and avail of this great opportunity to learn more about the similarities in our languages and to explore these important links.”

The ‘Language Links: Irish and Ulster-Scots’ events are funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Good Relations Programme and delivered by Council’s Language Services.

The events are free and lunch is also provided. Booking is essential – so please ensure your place by contacting Good Relations Officer Pauline O’Neill on 02871 253253 Ext. 8221 or email pauline.oneill@derrystrabane.com