Council to introduce new menopause support policy

A new policy is to be introduced by Derry City and Strabane District Council to support female council staff who are experiencing the menopause.

The policy is being introduced after a motion brought by SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack was passed unanimously at the Council’s October meeting.

Colr. Cusack pointed out how 75 to 80 per cent of women experiencing the menopause are currently in work.

Citing recent research on the subject, Colr. Cusack said: “What is surprising is that while almost all will experience negative symptoms, one-in-four have to deal with severe symptoms such as depression, anxiety, loss of confidence, loss of concentration, not to mention the physical issues such as hot flushes, sleeplessness, heavy bleeding and exhaustion, to name just a few. Many women are enduring this daily, silently, without understanding or support.”

She referred to a further survey of 1,132 women that found that 76 per cent of women workers experiencing the menopause said that their workplaces offered no menopause-related services such as training, awareness and support.

After Colr. Cusack’s motion won unanimous support she said: “I’m delighted with the positive reception especially from our male members as well too.”

She quipped: “Although I have to disagree. While there is a male menopause I think it starts at 17 and ends at age 70. I think a lot of my female compadres would agree with that.”