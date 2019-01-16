Council to send legal observer to challenge

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Audit Committee has voted to send a legal observer to an ongoing challenge against a planning approval for a £20m Portstewart Hotel.

The decision was taken after Colr. Gary Donnelly told the committee DC&SDC had provided legal support to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council. The application was approved by CC&G in 2017 but is being challenged by Jim Allister, the TUV MLA.

“I have significant concerns about the role of our council in this case owing to the nature of our relationship with CC&G in terms of legal support. As you will be aware our council subcontracted legal support to CC&G,” said Colr. Donnelly.