Council unveils new fleet of bin lorries to ‘strengthen and enhance’ service

A shiny new fleet of state-of-the-art refuse collection vehicles is hitting the road across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area next week, after a recent £1.2m investment by Council.

The eight new vehicles bring to 35 the total number of refuse vehicles across the fleet, of which 20 are deployed in Derry and 15 in the Strabane area.

Five of the new vehicles have been earmarked for deployment within the Strabane region with the remaining three to cover the Derry city area.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Maolíosa McHugh welcomed the investment, saying these latest fleet additions represented 25 percent of the entire refuse fleet collection and would go a long way towards strengthening and enhancing refuse collection services across the council area.

Conor Canning, Head of Environmental Services with the council, said: “Once operational, these vehicles will see Derry City and Strabane District Council established at the forefront of municipal service provision well into the next decade and beyond.”