Councillor Conchúr McCauley to step down from Council

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Ballyarnett area Conchúr McCauley is to step down from Derry City and Strabane District Council for personal reasons, the party has confirmed.

Mr McCauley will be leaving his role representing the Ballyarnett ward, which he took on in place of veteran Councillor Tony Hassan back in February upon the latter’s retirement from the Council.

He was the only name put forward at a selection convention and his nomination was later ratified by the party Ard Comhairle.

Mr McCauley, who is from the Shantallow area of Derry and has been a member of Sinn Féin from his teenage years, is also well known locally for being a youth leader in the area.

Speaking about Mr Mc Cauley stepping down from the Council, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Conchúr was selected to replace Tony Hassan following his retirement from Council but has now decided to step down for personal reasons.

“Sinn Féin would like to thank Conchúr for his service during his time in Council and we wish him well for the future.”

It is not yet known who will replace Colr. McCauley to represent the Ballyarnett ward for Sinn Fein.

The Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “A party process will now begin to select a replacement Councillor for the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area.”