Councillor hails ‘fantastic’ Derry laneways clean-up

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed a New Year clean-up operation across a number of laneways in the Rosemount area of Derry.

The illegal dumping of rubbish along the laneways has been a recurring problem in the area for years.

Colr. Cooper said: “I am delighted that the cleanup of the mews lanes in the Rosemount Avenue area which I requested is now almost complete. A fantastic job has been done by the contractor.

“Some of the lane ways were in a very bad state with overgrown weeds and rubbish. This should make access to the rear of the homes more easy for the likes of oil deliveries and refuse collections particularly during the winter months. It’s now important that residents play their part in keeping the lanes in as best shape as possible.

“Those residents who look after the lanes should not be blighted by a minority who continue to illegally dump rubbish.”