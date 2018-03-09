Councillors meet PSNI over car crime upsurge

A delegation of Derry Sinn Féin councillors has met with the PSNI regarding the latest upsurge in car crime, death driving and anti-community activity in the city.

The meeting comes after figures released by the PSNI show that over the past year more than 670 crimes involving vehicle thefts had been recorded across Derry and Strabane. In January alone this year there were 25 recorded vehicle thefts.

Over recent months there have been widespread concerns over gangs stealing cars and joyriding them before setting them on fire.

Councillor Colly Kelly headed up the delegation of councillors from the Moor and Ballyarnett areas at the meeting. Speaking afterwards, he said: “We felt it was very important that this meeting took place to relay the serious concerns from areas right across the city about the current wave of car crime.

“It’s very clear the gangs behind this criminality are targeting homes and vehicles in one part of the city and then several hours later dumping and burning the vehicles, particularly in the rural roads around Creggan.

“We focused on the need for this to be a priority before someone is killed and called for a cross-border strategy with An Garda Síochána as these gangs are using the back roads network between Derry and Donegal to carry out their death riding.”

Colr. Kelly added: “During the meeting, we impressed on them that we are inundated with complaints from the public who feel not enough is being done to catch these criminals.

“They have assured us that they are making this a priority and that this is number one on the agenda with the neighbourhood teams at present.”