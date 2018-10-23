Councillors to discuss People’s Vote on Brexit

Councillors across Derry and Strabane will this week be urged to back a motion welcoming the campaign for a People’s Vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has brought the motion forward and will table it at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s monthly meeting in the Guildhall on Thursday.

Speaking on the campaign for a People’s Vote, Colr. Tierney said it was imperative that people here were protected from the damage Brexit was likely to inflict.

“It is no secret that Brexit will be catastrophic for the people of the North,” he said.

“No-one here voted to be poorer, no-one here voted for the hardening of the border, no-one here voted for job losses and no-one here voted for the erosion of rights as enshrined by the Good Friday Agreement.

“It won’t be the hard-line Brexiteers of Whitehall that will be worse off after Brexit, rather it will be ordinary people in border communities like that of Derry who will face the greatest obstacles moving forward.

“People here voted to remain, and despite our wishes going unheard, it is imperative we get a say on the final terms of the Brexit deal.”

The motion comes after hundreds of thousands of people marched to Westminster at the weekend demanding a second referendum on Brexit. The protest was the largest seen since the anti-Iraq War protest of 2003.