Councils supports postal workers ahead of strike

Derry City & Strabane District Council has sent its solidarity to postal workers who recently voted to take part in a UK-wide strike over terms and conditions.

The Council passed a motion from People Before Profit’s Shaun Harkin that also expressed support for health service workers, civil servants and teachers.

“Postal workers, nurses, health service workers, civil servants and teachers are all declaring their intent to take industrial action. Going on strike is never an easy decision but the people we depend on to deliver care, services and amenities to all communities have been given no option,” said Colr. Harkin.

The CWU recently voted 97% in favour of a national strike with Deputy General Secretary (Postal) Terry Pullinger stating: “Just over one year ago the Royal Mail Group Board and the CWU agreed a blue print agreement for the future, a progressive agreement that included an historic pension solution, a mutual interest driven relationship and a joint vision for a successful postal service with social aims. Today the new RMG leadership are breaking that agreement.”

Royal Mail said: “We are currently in the latter stages of our external mediation process with the CWU - on Monday, we wrote to them about continuing our discussions beyond the official mediation period.

“We have asked the CWU to commit to suspending any industrial action for the rest of 2019 so that these discussions can take place in a positive environment.”