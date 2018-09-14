Countdown on to McGuinness fly fishing event

The countdown is on to the inaugural Martin McGuinness Fly Fishing Competition, organised by Féile 2018, which takes place on Sunday, September 23.

The location for the competition is the Eddie Fullerton Dam in the beautiful setting of the Illies, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

Hundreds of newly-stocked trout have all been added in recent weeks in preparation for the event.

Gareth Stewart, Féile Manager, says: “Féile felt that it is important to organise the fly fishing competition in memory of Martin.

“Martin is renowned and revered locally, nationally and internationally for his political life. Outside of his public role, Martin liked nothing more than his family time and fly fishing.

“There has been many political reflections and events around Martin the Statesman - this one is about Martin the Fisherman.”

Mr McGuinness, who died after a short illness in March last year, was an avid fly-fisherman and often extolled the beauty of County Donegal and Inishowen, the birthplace of his parents.

The former deputy First Minister composed a poem about Fullerton’s Dam which is named after Sinn Féin councillor, Eddie Fullerton, who was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1991.

Prizes will be allocated to the competition winners and runners up following the competition and a barbecue will also be included.

Feile welcomes spectators who would like to support the event. All fishing places must be booked in advance through the Feile Office on Tel: 02871 262812.