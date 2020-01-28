Countdown to Brexit : Your Views

With Brexit day approaching, we asked the public in practical terms what impact they thought it would have on life here.

The UK will exit from the European Union in just three days’ time, following three years of protracted negotiations and agreements struck and amended amid chaotic scenes in a deadlocked House of Parliament.

The Withdrawal Agreement reached between Boris Johnson’s government and the 27 member states of the EU late last year means there will be checks on goods travelling between the north of Ireland and Britain.

A year of trade negotiations will now also commence as the UK tries to chart its own course in the world.

With the winter general election in the UK, and another pending in the Republic, Brexit has taken a back seat in recent weeks after months of making headlines across these islands.

Derry recorded one of the highest Remain votes (over 78%) during the Referendum back in 2016.

So now, with just a few days to go, we asked what people made of it all.

Creggan man, Liam Deery (67) believes that Brexit could speed up a United Ireland.

“ I’m all for that anyway,” he said, adding: “I think the border’s falling apart. That’ll vanish altogether.”

Sean Proctor (50) from Claudy believes we won’t see a return to a hard border.

He said: “I don’t think it’ll ever go back to the way it was. Hopefully we look back and we don’t regret it. You just hope that our politicians make the best of it.”

His partner Elaine Proctor (50) said that she has two teenage sons at university and is concerned about the impact on fees and opportunities.

Caroline Harkin (55) from Ardmore raised the issue of European funding, especially for cross-border health facilities, and the border. She said it was great that people could drive over and back on both sides, “whereas now I don’t see how there’s not going to be a physical border.”

Peggy Moore (88) from the Waterside said: “My only worry about Brexit is, will Boris stand by us like he promised? Because Northern Ireland always gets a kick in the backside. That would be my biggest fear.”

Freda Simmons (77) from Limavady added: “Brexit might be a good thing. Nobody knows. We all might get a nice surprise.”

Former MLA Maeve McLaughlin spoke about those living in a border area.

She said: “The fact that the voices to stay have been completely ignored is of concern. It’s about all the underlying rights, about how people that have lived here for generations may have their identity challenged. It’s the unknown in my view that’s of real concern.”

Fred Welshman (69) from Carrickfergus thinks nothing will change. He said: “Brexit will make no difference. The only difference will be the blip on your mobile.”