County Derry man who died during Belfast Marathon named

The County Derry man who died while participating in the Belfast Marathon earlier this week has been officially named.

Stephen Heaney from Limavady was among thousands who took part in the marathon on Bank Holiday Monday.

Limavady man Stephen Heaney pictured on the morning of the marathon.

The 50-year-old collapsed during the race on May 7.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed they received a 999 call at 9:55 am to report that a male runner had collapsed at Sydenham Bypass.

Ambulance personnel were in the scene within four minutes, having despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an A&E crew.

Following initial treatment at the scene, Mr Heaney was brought by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.

The event organisers earlier this week said senior management went to visit the man’s family in hospital to “pass on their condolences”.

A PSNI spokesperson said today: “Police can confirm that the man who died during Monday’s Belfast Marathon was 50-year-old Stephen Heaney from Limavady.

“There are no further details at this time.”