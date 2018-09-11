Couple sentenced for ‘thrill seeking’ thefts

A Buncrana couple who stole goods from a Derry store on three separate occasions have received suspended sentences.

Victor Raduta, (45), and 46-year-old Geanina Raduta of The Woods, Buncrana, admitted theft offences between January 6 and June 4.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police were called to TK Maxx on June 4 after two shoplifters were detained.

The police were told the couple had secreted items in their clothing and on their person, while other items were paid for.

Staff in the store identified the couple as being involved in earlier incidents where items had been stolen in similar circumstances.

During police interview, the defendants made no comment and declined to watch CCTV of the incidents.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said it was ‘a difficult case’ as there was clearly ‘a lack or remorse’ because the couple went back to the same shop on three occasions.

He said the couple were originally from Romania, but had been living in Buncrana for the past ten years.

The solicitor said there was no ‘financial imperative’ in the offending as the couple both have good jobs.

He added that it seemed to be ‘more thrill seeking’.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined the couple £500 each and imposed a six month prison sentence suspended for two years.

They were also ordered to pay a total of £212 in compensation.