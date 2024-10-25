14-year-old charged with possessing articles in connection with petrol bombs in Derry

The youth who cannot be named due to his age is currently on bail charged with the offence that was said to have occurred on August 9 and one of his conditions is that he does not associate with more than two people.

A police officer told Derry Magistrates’ Court that the defendant was observed in a group of six or seven people that were believed to be stealing pallets.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that the 'theft of pallets is something unique to 14-year-olds'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that in many parts of the North 40-year-old men were gathering pallets.

He went on to tell the court that the legislation covering juveniles was 'ludicrous' and there was nothing he could do but re-release the youth on bail.

The youth is scheduled to appear again at the local Magistrates’ Court in Bishop Street on November 5.