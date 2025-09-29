28-year-old due in court after man hospitalised following reported assault in Derry city centre

A 28-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating an assault in the John Street area of Derry on Friday evening has been charged.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

The charges relate to Police received a reported assault in the John Street area on Friday.

The alleged injured party was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his head.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.