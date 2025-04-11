3 men sentenced in connection with drugs supply in Derry, Coleraine, & NW

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for their roles in connection with the supply of controlled drugs in the North West.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men – Barry McLaughlin, Paul Mulhern and Jonathan Drake – are, police said, believed to be members of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area.

Barry McLaughlin, aged 38, from Derry, was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Mulhern, 45, from Claudy, was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years.

Court.

Both had pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to possess a class A controlled drug, namely Cocaine with intent to supply on November 20, 2015. Jonathan Paul Drake, 37, from Coleraine, was also sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of purchasing a top up for a mobile phone capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of a number of offences, namely the supplying of controlled drug on on January 19, 2016 and on February 24 2016.

The men were sentenced on Friday last, April 11 at the Crown Court in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Sergeant Moore, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “Today’s sentencings are part of an extensive investigation into the activities of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area, but with activity extending into Derry/ Londonderry and Claudy.

“Last Friday, April 4, three men – Peter Anthony Neill, Ashley Richard Craig and Aaron John Connor – were sentenced for their involvement. And today’s outcome marks another stage of our investigation.”

Detective Sergeant Moore continued: “The group’s activities focused on the supply of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine.

“An initial and targeted police operation, in November 2015, resulted in the seizure of cocaine with a street value of over £400,000. This was in the Nutts Corner area, and was the result of the stop and search of a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few months later, in February 2016 cocaine with a street value of up to £190,000 was seized at Belfast Central Train Station, with the group utilising the train system to transport the cocaine from Dublin.

“Today, thanks to the efforts of our investigation team and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, a further three members of this organised crime group have been held to account.”

Superintendent Sinead McIldowney is the District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, and said: “Working with our colleagues in Organised Crime Branch, we will continue to work tirelessly to remove drugs from our streets and neighbourhoods, and we will continue to bring those involved in illegal activity before the courts.

“Organised crime groups, and those who supply illegal drugs, profit at the expense of others. They make the money, while others – individuals, their loved ones and communities – are left to deal with the inevitable fallout and heartache.

“I’m grateful to local people for their support and would reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101.”