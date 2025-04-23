55-year-old arrested under Terrorism Act after Easter Monday parade to appear in court in Derry
A 55-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Derry on Monday, April 21, has been charged with a number of offences connected to the event.
The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 24.
He has been charged with managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation; aiding and abetting wearing clothing/articles as member or supporter of proscribed organisation; and aiding and abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission.
As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A second man, aged 30 years old, also arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Derry on Monday, April 21, has been released following questioning.
The investigation is ongoing.