55-year-old arrested under Terrorism Act after Easter Monday parade to appear in court in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:03 BST
A 55-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act after a parade in Derry on Easter Monday has been charged with a number of offences, police have confirmed.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 24.

He has been charged with managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation; aiding and abetting wearing clothing/articles as member or supporter of proscribed organisation; and aiding and abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission.

As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, aged 30 years old, also arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Derry on Monday, April 21, has been released following questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

