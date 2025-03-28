'A decent man and a thoughtful judge' - tributes as Derry's judge Barney McElholm retires after 23 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emotional tributes have been paid as Barney McElhom retired after 23 years as Derry's judge.

Judge McElholm was appointed as the then Resident Magistrate in 2002, and has been the mainstay of Derry Court since then.

At a gathering in Courtroom number 2 at Bishop Street Courthouse on Friday, solicitors, barristers, judges and court staff paid tribute to the judge on his retirement.

On behalf of the Derry solicitors, Paddy McDaid speaking at the Magistrate’s Court outlined Judge McElholm's legal career from being called to the bar back in 1981 to being appointed a judge 17 years later in 1998.

Judge Barney McElholm is retiring after 23 years.

Mr McDaid said this decision to become a judge was a courageous one by Judge McElholm, who was at the time joining the judiciary in the weeks after the Good Friday Agreement.

The solicitor said that in 2002 someone 'thought it would be wise to appoint a Tyrone man to Derry'.

But paying tribute to the work by the judge, Mr McDaid said that it had been 'transformative' of the criminal justice system, especially in the field of domestic abuse.

Paying tribute on behalf of the Bar meanwhile, Eoghan Devlin KC described Judge McElholm as having earned a reputation for being 'a decent man and a thoughtful judge', and someone who always showed concern for the victims of crime.

2019: Judge McElholm (right) attending the Foyle Family Justice Centre Conference

The Recorder of Derry, Judge Neil Rafferty KC also paid tribute to the retiring judge, saying that when he started out as a deputy judge, Judge McElholm was his mentor.

He said that Judge McElholm had been described in a comedy show as 'a national treasure', and that that was apt.

In reply to the tributes, Judge McElholm said he had 'enjoyed ' every day of his time in Derry.

He paid tribute to the solicitors, barristers and court staff who, he said, all shared 'the common goal of justice'.

2014: Barney McElholm with group pictured at a Foyle Women's Aid Criminal Justice Information Day

The judge said he always felt it was important to show that 'the courts could provide justice and rise above what was going on' in the wider society.

No successor has yet been appointed to take over from Judge McElholm as District Judge of Derry.