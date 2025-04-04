Anonymity denied for two men remanded after 1.2 kilos cocaine seized in Derry car search

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged in connection with the finding of 1.2kgs of cocaine, which a police officer said would be valued at £150,000.

Aiden Martin Paul Doyle (38) of Broomfield Park and Than Donal McDonnell (37) of Rathmore Road, both in Derry, were jointly charged with possessing cocaine and amphetamines with intent to supply on April 2.

They were also charged with possessing the drugs on the same date, as well as two charges of conspiring to supply both drugs.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that around 3.35pm police stopped a vehicle on the Glengalligh Road being driven by McDonnell, with Doyle in the backseat.

The officer said that a search uncovered 1.2 kgs of cocaine, while two packets of white powder were allegedly found on Doyle.

The court heard that in a prepared statement, Doyle claimed he had been asked to deliver the drugs in return for a small amount of drugs.

He would not name who asked him to do this, the court was told.

The officer said that McDonnell supplied an account of his movements.

Bail was opposed on the grounds that the drugs allegedly belonged to an organised crime gang and there were concerns over the risk of reoffending and also concerns for the defendants' safety.

Defence solicitor for Doyle, Don Mahoney said his client had strong links to the city and no relevant record.

He said that he could be released on bail, especially as this case could take some time to be dealt with.

Defence solicitor for McDonnell, Paddy MacDermott said that no drugs had been found on his client, who had co-operated with police by giving his PIN, which he said was not the actions of a member of an organised crime gang.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said his concerns were in relation to 'the degree of immersion' of the defendants.

He said they were 'obviously trusted' with this 'substantial' amount of drugs and there was a risk of reoffending.

Bail was refused, as was an anonymity application, and both men were remanded in custody to appear again on May 1.