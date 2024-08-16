Arrest warrant issued for Derry man due to be sentenced for revenge porn charge
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was due to be sentenced at Derry Magistrate's Court for a charge of revenge porn.
Brian Thomas Boyle (34) of Carnhill had admitted threatening to disclose a sexual image of a female on February 6, 2023.
Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said Boyle had not appeared to face sentence on this and a charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
District Judge Barney McElholm said Boyle had not co-operated with probation or attended court and issued the arrest warrant.