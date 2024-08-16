Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was due to be sentenced at Derry Magistrate's Court for a charge of revenge porn.

Brian Thomas Boyle (34) of Carnhill had admitted threatening to disclose a sexual image of a female on February 6, 2023.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said Boyle had not appeared to face sentence on this and a charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Barney McElholm said Boyle had not co-operated with probation or attended court and issued the arrest warrant.