Arrest warrant issued for Derry man due to be sentenced for revenge porn charge

By Court reporter
Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was due to be sentenced at Derry Magistrate's Court for a charge of revenge porn.

Brian Thomas Boyle (34) of Carnhill had admitted threatening to disclose a sexual image of a female on February 6, 2023.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said Boyle had not appeared to face sentence on this and a charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Boyle had not co-operated with probation or attended court and issued the arrest warrant.

Related topics:Derry