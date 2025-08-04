Bail application for Derry man accused of threats to kill, assault and theft adjourned

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court after a bail application was adjourned.

James Doherty (30) of Capall Court in Derry was charged with 7 offences including making threats to kill, assault, criminal damage and theft involving family members.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that there was a bail address available that had yet to be checked out by police..

He asked for the application to be adjourned to allow that to happen.

Doherty was remanded in custody to appear again on August 11.