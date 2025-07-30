Bail conditions ‘have to mean something’ warns Derry judge as woman remanded

A woman has been told by a judge that bail conditions 'have to mean something'.

The judge’s comments came following an appearance by Courtney Temple at Derry Magistrates Court and as she was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

The 20 year old from Jefferson Court in Derry appeared following her tenth alcohol-related breach of bail.

The court was told during the hearing that police were called out to a group of street drinkers on July 29 and found Temple among them, with police saying she was clearly intoxicated.

Temple had been granted bail last week on conditions that included abstaining from alcohol and District Judge Ted Magill emphasized that she had promised him a week previously that she would stick to her bail conditions.

The judge told Temple that her bail conditions “have to mean something”, before she was remanded in custody.

Temple is due to appear again on August 19.