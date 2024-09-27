Bail refused after man appears before Derry court charged with MDMA Class A drugs charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared before Derry Magistrate's Court charged with possessing class A drugs valued at £39,000.

The man, who was granted anonymity due to the general threat existing in the city, faced a number of charges.

He was charged with possessing class A drugs namely MDMA with intent to supply on September 25.

The man was also charged with possessing the drugs on the same date, as well as a charge of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The defendant was also charged with resisting police on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail during the hearing on Friday.

He told the court that police were seeking the defendant in connection with another matter.

Police said they located him in a bar and he had a bag with him.

When police went to arrest him, he allegedly became agitated and tried to say that the bag belonged to his friend.

The defendant was then alleged to have tried to run away from police.

Inside the bag, police said they found 1.3kgs of what is believed to be MDMA valued at £39,000, and other drug related items including a mobile phone.

A search of his home address allegedly uncovered deal bags and a vacuum packer.

The man told police, the court heard, he was holding the bag 'for more than a week and less than a month' due to a debt he owed.

He said his fingerprints would be on the items as he had placed them in the bag.

The police officer said that the case involved 'a very large amount of drugs of a serious nature'.

He said that there could be repercussions for the loss of the drugs and there was a risk of re-offending.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that it could be some time before the phone would be triaged.

He said his client had his own address and the fact someone had been arrested would be well known.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant did not appear 'to be at the top of the chain' but the supply of drugs required many cogs in order to operate.

He said that the case was at an early stage and he felt the application was 'premature'.

Bail was refused and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear again on October 10.