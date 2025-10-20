Bail refused for man charged with disorderly behavior after locking himself out of home in Derry
Dean Robinson (32) of London Street was charged with offences that were said to have occurred on October 19 in Bishop Street.
He had been granted bail last week with conditions including not being intoxicated in public and was allegedly found by police on Sunday night to be in breach of this.
The court heard allegations that police were forced to restrain him after he attempted to resist arrest and that he later began shouting abuse at members of the public.
Police objected to bail, saying that he had been given a 'clear warning' last week and this was his fourth set of charges in under a month.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Robinson had taken a drink in his home before locking himself out of his house.
The solicitor added that the new offences were 'not the most serious'.
Bail was refused and he will appear again on November 13.