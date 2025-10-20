Bail refused for man charged with disorderly behavior after locking himself out of home in Derry

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with disorderly behavior and resisting police less than a week after being granted bail on similar charges.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Robinson (32) of London Street was charged with offences that were said to have occurred on October 19 in Bishop Street.

He had been granted bail last week with conditions including not being intoxicated in public and was allegedly found by police on Sunday night to be in breach of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard allegations that police were forced to restrain him after he attempted to resist arrest and that he later began shouting abuse at members of the public.

Court.

Police objected to bail, saying that he had been given a 'clear warning' last week and this was his fourth set of charges in under a month.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Robinson had taken a drink in his home before locking himself out of his house.

The solicitor added that the new offences were 'not the most serious'.

Bail was refused and he will appear again on November 13.