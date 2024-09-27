Bail revoked at Derry court for man who tried to make contact through mutual friend
Owen McCloskey (35) of Rannyglass in Dungiven was arrested after allegedly attempting to get a mutual friend to contact his former partner to allow him to see his child.
The court was told on Friday that McCloskey has a history of breaching his bail conditions of not seeing his former partner and one of his children.
This included, it was said, approaching them at a children's party, following which he was granted bail from Coleraine court.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that McCloskey had tried to make 'indirect contact' as he hadn't seen his daughter in four months.
Bail was revoked and District Judge Barney McElhom said that it 'shouldn't have been granted in the first place'.
He will appear again on October 16.