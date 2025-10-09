Belfast and Donaghadee men charged with GBH and affray in Derry

Two men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of charges, including assault causing actual bodily harm following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

William McAllister (48) of Ashfield Drive in Donaghadee in County Down and Karl Morgan (29) of Clarawood Park in Belfast, also in County Down, were charged with, on April 17 last year, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) and causing an affray.

McAllister was also charged with assault and stealing a phone.

It was accepted at the hearing on Thursday that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from the two defenants.

Neither man chose to submit any statements or to call any witnesses.

McAllister was returned for trial in custody and Morgan was released on bail.

They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 6.

