Belfast man before Derry court on drugs charges

Court.

A man who was arrested in Belfast for breaching an Enhanced Combination Order was brought to Derry and placed in custody due a to shortage of space and while here drugs were allegedly found on him.

Robin Johnston (26) of Ventry Lane, Belfast was charged with possessing class B and class C drugs on November 2.

A police officer said that the defendant had received an order in July after an incident involving his mother where he was alleged to have turned on a chainsaw and threatened her.

The court heard that after being arrested for not being at his approved address, Johnston was brought to Derry and in a subsequent search the drugs were found.

Bail was objected to due to the risk of reoffending as Johnston has 74 previous convictions.

The officer said the defendant had a history of drug and substance abuse.

Defence counsel Stephen McNicholl said a probation report was required to indicate how the defendant had done on his order.

Bail was refused. Johnston was remanded in custody to appear on November 12.