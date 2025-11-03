Belfast man before Derry court on drugs charges
Robin Johnston (26) of Ventry Lane, Belfast was charged with possessing class B and class C drugs on November 2.
A police officer said that the defendant had received an order in July after an incident involving his mother where he was alleged to have turned on a chainsaw and threatened her.
The court heard that after being arrested for not being at his approved address, Johnston was brought to Derry and in a subsequent search the drugs were found.
Bail was objected to due to the risk of reoffending as Johnston has 74 previous convictions.
The officer said the defendant had a history of drug and substance abuse.
Defence counsel Stephen McNicholl said a probation report was required to indicate how the defendant had done on his order.
Bail was refused. Johnston was remanded in custody to appear on November 12.