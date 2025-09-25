Belfast man denies assaulting woman and stealing £2,270 in burglary in Great James Street in Derry

A thirty-two years old Belfast man currently in custody in Maghaberry has denied assaulting a woman in her home at Great James Street in Derry last year.

At arraignment before Judge Roseanne McCormick, Josh Landon Parker, whose address was given as Antrim Road, pleaded not guilty to the assault on March 21, 2024.

He pleaded not guilty to burgling the woman's home and stealing cash totalling £2,270.

He further denied causing criminal damage to her television, glasses, make-up products and furniture.

The case was adjourned until October 2.