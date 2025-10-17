Belfast man sentenced for 'stupid, drunken escapade' outside Derry B&B
Stephen Johnston (46) of Baden Powell Street in Belfast was initially reported to police on January 6 last year for acting aggressively outside a B&B in Derry.
He then left the area and returned later while under the influence of alcohol and still acting aggressively, attempting to assault the person calling the police as well as the building itself.
When interviewed, Johnston claimed not to remember the incident due to his intoxication at the time but said that it was 'out of character' for him and expressed remorse for what happened.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott pointed out to the Magistrate’s Court at the hearing on Friday that Johnston, who has 79 previous convictions, had not offended since the incident last January, calling it a 'stupid, drunken escapade'.
He was sentenced to 150 hours community service.