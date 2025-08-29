Belfast man with 30 previous convictions jailed after ‘kicking off’ at Derry Courthouse

By Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 11:42 BST
A man who 'kicked off' after his case was adjourned at Derry's Bishop Street Courthouse has been jailed at the local Magistrates’ Court.

Shea Devlin (29) whose address was given as Castleton Street in Belfast admitted assaulting a staff member, assaulting a police officer and disorderly in the Courthouse on December 11 last year.

The court heard police were called to the Courthouse after Devlin had jumped over the barrier and kicked at the glass door.

He then assaulted a member of staff and when police intervened he assaulted an officer.

Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse

Defence counsel Stephen McNicholl said his client had become 'angry and frustrated' after his case was adjourned.

He added that Devlin had been 'in no fit state' when he came to court and then got angry that he had waited around for nothing.

District Judge Ted Magill said that Devlin had 30 previous convictions.

He sentenced him to 6 months in prison.

