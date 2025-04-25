Brandywell stadium headbutter later shouted 'oh ah up the 'RA' in front of tourists Derry court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that a man who headbutted another man in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium had been banned for three matches by Derry City Football Club.

Daniel McClintock (28) of Benvarden Avenue in Derry admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour, one of which related to an incident inside the Brandywell and one of which related to outside the stadium, on July 18 last year.

The court heard during the hearing on Friday that police who were on patrol at the time saw a man being ejected from the football stadium by stewards and they said he had headbutted another man inside.

McClintock was told to leave the area but as he was going he started singing 'oh ah up the 'RA' in front of some tourists.

The Brandywell. (File picture)

A short time later the defendant was observed outside the Brandywell and gave police the middle finger as they passed.

When police approached him he made 'offensive comments ' and called police 'black b------s'.

CCTV from inside the ground showed McClintock headbutting another man, but the victim could not be identified.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said the pre-sentence report in the case 'does hold out some hope', and the judge said that she wanted to adjourn the case to see if McClintock could stay out of trouble.

The Deputy District Judge told the defendant that he was risking his liberty, but if the probation report was positive she would deal with it in a certain way.

The case was adjourned until August 29.