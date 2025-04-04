British Government says it ‘wants to see full investigation into murder of Sean Brown’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Government says it has always been clear it wants to see a full investigation into the murder of Sean Brown.

A UK Government spokesperson said: "We have enormous sympathy for Mrs Brown [Bridie] and her family who have suffered so much.”

The Northern Ireland Office was reacting to a Court of Appeal ruling that an independent public inquiry into the murder of GAA official must be established without further delay.

Mr. Brown was murdered by loyalists in 1997. No-one has ever been convicted for the murder of the GAA official from South Derry.

The late Sean Brown

It emerged last year at an inquest that state agents were among more than 25 people linked by intelligence to the killing.

On Thursday Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan stressed how the UK Government has remained in continuous breach of an Article 2 human rights obligation to effectively probe the full extent of state collusion in the May 1997 murder.

She stated: “This is a shocking state of affairs in that a quarter of a century has passed since Sean Brown was murdered and yet there has been no lawful inquiry into the circumstances of his death.”

In response the NIO said: “The Secretary of State has been clear that he wants to see a full investigation into the murder of Sean Brown.

"We acknowledge today's judgment and will carefully consider it.

"This will not delay the Government's determination to repeal and replace the Legacy Act, and to implement mechanisms that are human-rights compliant and can command confidence across communities."