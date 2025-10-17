Brother of Bloody Sunday victim says loyalist death threat caused sleepless nights during Soldier F trial

Mickey McKinney has spoken of how he missed a day of the trial of a soldier accused of murdering his brother on Bloody Sunday due to a loyalist death threat.

The family of William McKinney, who was shot dead at an anti-internment march in the Bogside on January 30, 1972, travelled from Derry to Belfast for the trial of Soldier F every day for the past month.

But Mr. McKinney said he was forced to miss some of the proceedings to make a statement to police about a sinister threat issued by a Belfast-based loyalist.

"I was up every day bar one,” he said. “We had to go to the police to make a statement about the threat.”

In the midst of the trial a threat was directed at the McKinney family on social media.

Above a photograph of Mickey and his brothers John and Joe the following threat was posted: “If yous [sic] continue to target the British armed forces including the psni [sic] the consequences will be swift and deadly. Yous [sic] have been warned.” An explosion emoji appeared next to it.

Mr. McKinney said: "We are pretty annoyed about it. We haven't been sleeping. It's something you have to take seriously.

“When we would get up to Belfast it’s about a ten minute walk to the court and we don't know everybody who is passing but the powers that be know us now.”

The ‘Journal’ asked police if they were aware of the threat that had been made against the McKinneys and if any arrests had been made in relation to it.

The PSNI said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

"However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk, we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described the threat as ‘sickening’.

"The people of Derry will be with them every step of the way and I know that people from every community will be disgusted at these threats,” he said.