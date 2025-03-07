Case of Derry man who admitted disorderly behaviour at hospital adjourned

A man has had his case adjourned for six months to see if he can keep out of trouble after he admitted being disorderly at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Kielan Stevenson (26) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted two charges of assault and disorderly in the hospital on December 8 last year.

The court heard that police brought the defendant to the hospital after he lost consciousness.

He was in the resuscitation unit and police left him there in the care of staff.

At around 6.30am the defendant regained consciousness and started 'wandering around the department' annoying other patients.

He then tried to leave the department and staff tried to persuade him to stay.

At one stage he clenched his fist and swung at a staff member but missed and generally was behaving in 'an aggressive manner'.

Stevenson then left the department but returned a short time later and police were informed.

They observed him 'getting in the way' of nurses and doctors so they placed him on chair.

However, the court was told, the defendant continued to show aggression despite being warned his behaviour would not be tolerated.

At interview, Stevenson said he had no recollection of the incident as he was intoxicated after drinking heavily all day.

He said he collapsed due to the alcohol and thought this behaviour was 'out of character'.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop suggested adjourning the case for a period to see if he could stay out of trouble.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that that would be acceptable.

The case was adjourned until September 5.