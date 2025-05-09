Case of Derry priest Fr. Eddie Gallagher accused of sexual communication with a child adjourned

By Court Reporter
Published 9th May 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The case against Eddie Gallagher has been adjourned at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

The 58-year-old priest, of Orchard Park in Lifford County Donegal, is charged with one charge of attempted sexual communication with a child on a date between April 2 and April 17, 2025.

At Friday’s hearing Stephen Chapman, counsel for Gallagher, asked for an adjournment for 4 weeks.

Gallagher did not appear by Sightlink when his case was being dealt with.

The adjournment was granted and Gallagher will appear by Sightlink on June 5.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice