Case of Derry priest Fr. Eddie Gallagher accused of sexual communication with a child adjourned
The case against Eddie Gallagher has been adjourned at Derry Magistrates’ Court.
The 58-year-old priest, of Orchard Park in Lifford County Donegal, is charged with one charge of attempted sexual communication with a child on a date between April 2 and April 17, 2025.
At Friday’s hearing Stephen Chapman, counsel for Gallagher, asked for an adjournment for 4 weeks.
Gallagher did not appear by Sightlink when his case was being dealt with.
The adjournment was granted and Gallagher will appear by Sightlink on June 5.