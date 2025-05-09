Case of Derry priest Fr. Eddie Gallagher accused of sexual communication with a child adjourned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The case against Eddie Gallagher has been adjourned at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

The 58-year-old priest, of Orchard Park in Lifford County Donegal, is charged with one charge of attempted sexual communication with a child on a date between April 2 and April 17, 2025.

At Friday’s hearing Stephen Chapman, counsel for Gallagher, asked for an adjournment for 4 weeks.

Gallagher did not appear by Sightlink when his case was being dealt with.

The adjournment was granted and Gallagher will appear by Sightlink on June 5.