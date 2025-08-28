Case of man (31) charged with attempted sexual communication with a child raised at Derry court

By Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:49 BST
Derry Magistrate's Court has been told that a file on a man charged with sex offences had yet to be handed in weeks after it was due.

Matthew Howitt (31), with an address at Tregullow Road in Falmouth in England, is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on May 9.

Most Popular

He is also charged with arranging the commission of a sexual offence by a child on the same date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is currently in custody and when the case was mentioned on Thursday a prosecutor told the court that the file was overdue.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The court was told that the file had been due on August 12, but was still not in several weeks later.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he would impose a short adjournment for the file to be ready or else the officer in charge of the case had to appear.

The case was adjourned until September 4.

Related topics:DerryEngland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice