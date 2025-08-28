Case of man (31) charged with attempted sexual communication with a child raised at Derry court
Matthew Howitt (31), with an address at Tregullow Road in Falmouth in England, is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on May 9.
He is also charged with arranging the commission of a sexual offence by a child on the same date.
He is currently in custody and when the case was mentioned on Thursday a prosecutor told the court that the file was overdue.
The court was told that the file had been due on August 12, but was still not in several weeks later.
Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said he would impose a short adjournment for the file to be ready or else the officer in charge of the case had to appear.
The case was adjourned until September 4.