Case of PSNI officer accused of fraud by false representation mentioned in Derry court

The case of a police officer charged with six counts of fraud by false representation was mentioned at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Melarkey (46) whose address was given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, faces six counts of fraud for claiming overtime for hours not completed .

The offences were said to have occurred between February 10, 2024 and December 30, 2024.

Melarkey’s barrister Kieran Roddy asked for an adjournment for two weeks for instructions.

The case will be mentioned on September 10.