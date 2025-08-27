Case of PSNI officer accused of fraud by false representation mentioned in Derry court

By Court Reporter
Published 27th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST
The case of a police officer charged with six counts of fraud by false representation was mentioned at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Paul Melarkey (46) whose address was given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, faces six counts of fraud for claiming overtime for hours not completed .

The offences were said to have occurred between February 10, 2024 and December 30, 2024.

Melarkey’s barrister Kieran Roddy asked for an adjournment for two weeks for instructions.

The case will be mentioned on September 10.

