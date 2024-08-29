Ciaran Murray (28) charged with murder and rape of Montserrat Martorell in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the murder of 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell who was found dead following a fire in a house in Harvey Street.

Ciaran Murray (28) of Gortfoyle Place in Derry appeared by Sightlink video link from Musgrave Street custody suite in Belfast on Thursday morning.

The accused was charged with the murder of Ms. Martorell in Derry city centre on Saturday, August 24.

The defendant was further charged with the rape of the woman on the same date and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life of a property at 10 Harvey Street in Derry city centre again on the same date.

Forensic officer attends the scene of a suspicious death of a woman in Harvey Street. Photo: George Sweeney

Murray only spoke briefly to confirm his identity and to tell the court that he understood the charges that had been laid against him.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Inspector told the court that she could connect the accused to the charges.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that he had no questions for the Inspector. He added that there would be no application for bail 'certainly not at this time.'

Mr. Quigley asked for an adjournment for a period of four weeks and said that there would be no need for the defendant to appear after that time.

Deputy District Judge Laura Levers told Murray that he was being remanded in custody and told him to keep in touch with his legal representatives.

Murray was remanded in custody to appear again on September 26.