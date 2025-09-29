Claudy man pleads guilty to defrauding National Autistic Society of £29,000

A man has pleaded guilty at Derry Crown Court to defrauding his former employer, the National Autistic Society, of £29,000.

The court heard the offending occurred over a seven year period starting in September 2014, with the defendant using a corporate credit card for his personal spending.

Timothy Glenn, 49, from Millers Close in Claudy, was listed for sentencing on Monday, however Judge Roseanne McCormick, King’s Counsel, asked prosecution and defence barristers if they believed the delay in finalising the case ‘should impact on sentencing’.

In response the prosecution barrister submitted that ‘the passage of time should not impact on the sentence’.

Bishop Street Courthouse

He said the offence was detected in 2022 after the National Autistic Society reported the fraud to the police following an external audit.

The original investigating officer then became unavailable due to a long term illness and the case was allocated to another detective constable who had to review the papers. The file was then submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in 2023.

The prosecutor said the case was then delayed by the backlog of prosecutions post-Covid. He said that while it was a serious offence it was not a priority case in that it did not involve either sex abuse or violence.

"No culpable delay was involved and there is no prejudice to the defendant," he told Judge McCormick.

Defence barrister Dean Mooney submitted that ‘passage of time’ should be taken into consideration before Glenn is sentenced.

He said there was a delay between the National Autistic Society's internal investigation and the matter being reported to the police.

Mr. Mooney said Glenn left his employment with the NAS in late 2021.

He was first interviewed by the police in June 2023 and during his interview made ‘full and frank admissions’ before his first court appearance in June of this year.

Mr. Mooney said Glenn resigned from the NAS in 2021 ‘not knowing about his fate’.

He has since obtained other employment and has informed his current employer about the court case.

Judge McCormick said before she sentenced Glenn she wanted to know the date when the file was submitted to the PPS and the date of the decision to prosecute.

She said she also wanted to know when the NAS first contacted the police.

She said she would sentence Glenn on Friday.