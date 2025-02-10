Co. Derry farmer fined £500 over pollution incident at tributary of River Bann near Castlerock

A County Derry farmer has been fined £500 following a pollution incident at a tributary to the River Bann near Castlerock.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Conn (47), Ardina Road, Castlerock was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (NI) Order 1999 as amended.

Mr. Conn pleaded guilty and was fined £500 plus £15 Offenders Levy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Court heard that on June 7, 2023, NIEA Water Quality Inspectors examined the Articlave River where they discovered the bed of the waterway was covered in grey fungus. The source of pollution was traced upstream to the rear of farm buildings.

Court

At that location, a flow of agricultural material, with the appearance of silage effluent, was observed to be actively discharging to the Articlave River via an open field drain and a stone drain.

A statutory sample of the discharge was collected and analysed. The results indicated the sample contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which would have been potentially harmful to aquatic life in a receiving waterway.