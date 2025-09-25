Co. Derry pensioner pleads guilty to smuggling cigarettes and tobacco

By Court Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 12:50 BST
A County Derry pensioner has pleaded guilty at his arraignment at Derry Crown Court in Bishop Street to smuggling cigarettes and hand rolled tobacco over two years ago.

The defendant, Patrick Martin Higgins, 72, from Greenvale Park in Magherafelt admitted committing the offences on April 27, 2023.

Most Popular

At his arraignment before Judge Roseanne McCormick at Derry Crown Court on Thursday the defendant pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of duty on 3,872 cigarettes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accused also pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of duty on 125 kilogrammes of hand rolled tobacco and he further admitted possessing criminal property, namely £6,500 in cash.

Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse

Discussions are due to take place between defence and prosecution barristers in relation to two other similar charges, the court was told.

Judge McCormick ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report for October 8 and the defendant was released on continuing bail to appear again on that date.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice