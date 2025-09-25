Co. Derry pensioner pleads guilty to smuggling cigarettes and tobacco
The defendant, Patrick Martin Higgins, 72, from Greenvale Park in Magherafelt admitted committing the offences on April 27, 2023.
At his arraignment before Judge Roseanne McCormick at Derry Crown Court on Thursday the defendant pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of duty on 3,872 cigarettes.
The accused also pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of duty on 125 kilogrammes of hand rolled tobacco and he further admitted possessing criminal property, namely £6,500 in cash.
Discussions are due to take place between defence and prosecution barristers in relation to two other similar charges, the court was told.
Judge McCormick ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report for October 8 and the defendant was released on continuing bail to appear again on that date.