Community service for Derry driver who caused grievous bodily injury after driving through stop sign

A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily injury (GBI) by careless driving.

Keva Moore (44) of Donnybrewer Road in the Eglinton area of Derry was charged following an accident that occurred on January 28 this year after she drove through a stop sign.

Police officers were called to the scene of the accident and found two damaged cars, Moore's and the injured party's, the court heard.

The driver of the second car suffered pelvic fractures and other injuries, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday.

Moore went for a voluntary police interview in April of this year and made full admissions, the court heard.

She told interviewing police officers that she had been momentarily distracted and didn't realise that the stop sign was there.

A defence solicitor told the court that Moore was a mother of three with one child with complex needs and that this had caused her to become briefly distracted while driving at the time of the accident.

She added that Moore had been struggling with her mental health since the accident and had been 'wracked with guilt', accepting full responsibility for what had happened.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that he could 'understand why' Moore had been distracted, adding that she 'didn't try to hide' any of what had happened.

He said that the defendant had shown 'no intention' and 'no recklessness'.

District Judge McElholm sentenced Moore to two hundred hours of community service and disqualifying her for twelve months.