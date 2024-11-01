Community service for man who left man covered in blood in Rockmills assault

Bishop Street Courthouse

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Eugene McCarron (30) of Kingsfort Park in Derry was charged with the offence that occurred on September 16, 2022.

Police attended Rockmills and spoke to the injured party who was covered in blood.

The court heard that McCarron had punched the injured party unprovoked and that he had continued to attack him when he was on the ground.

The injured party said that he had been struck with a bottle by the defendant.

When he attended hospital the injured party received paper stitches in some wounds and staples in head wounds.

McCarron claimed the assault was self-defence, claiming that the injured party had insulted his family.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said that McCarron has consented to community service despite an initial reluctance.

An enhanced combination order of 100 hours community service, as well as two years probation was imposed.