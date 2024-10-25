Conditional discharge for woman who kicked partner in groin in Derry domestic disturbance
Cherish Doran (30) of no fixed abode was arrested after police officers were called following a report of an assault.
Upon arrival, police found Doran's partner outside with Doran inside and irate, claiming to officers that she had been abused by the injured party, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday.
Her partner told police officers that they had been arguing, the court heard.
He then said that she had kicked him in the groin and various injuries could be seen, the court was told.
Doran claimed that the assault had been carried out in self-defence.
Defence barrister Stephen Chapman told the court that Doran had been in a 'very difficult situation' and that she had lost her temper.
The defendant was given a conditional discharge for a period of two years.