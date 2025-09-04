Convicted murderer James Meehan to face extradition following arrest by Gardaí

Convicted murderer James Meehan has been arrested whilst on-the-run in the south and is due to appear in the High Court in Dublin next week to face extradition proceedings.

The 55-year-old received a 14-year-jail term for the ‘brutal and unprovoked’ murder of Shantallow father-of-four Jim McFadden outside his Moyola Drive home on May 5, 2007.

Last December Meehan absconded from custody when on day release from Magilligan prison and fled across the border.

It has now been confirmed he has been apprehended by members of An Garda Síochána last week and will face extradition proceedings next Wednesday.

Gardaí said officers from the Garda Extradition Unit arrested a man in his fifties on foot of two extradition warrants under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement on August 27, 2025.

"He was brought before the High Court and remanded in custody to appear again on September 10, 2025.

"As this matter is now before the Courts, An Garda Síochána cannot comment further at this time,” a spokesperson stated.

A Police Service spokesperson said: "As the matter is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

"In the meantime, however, detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with law enforcement partners, including An Garda Síochána.”

The Department of Justice in the North said it was a matter for gardaí.

Meehan had been unlawfully at large since failing to return to Magilligan following day release on December 9 last.

He was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in 2009 for the murder of Mr. McFadden two years earlier.

The convicted murderer first absconded while on bail awaiting sentencing in 2009 but handed himself into police shortly thereafter.

He went on the run again in 2022 and was unlawfully at large for 16 months.

Sentencing Meehan for murder on October 1, 2009, Mr. Justice McCloskey referred to the attack on Mr. McFadden as ‘brutal and unprovoked’.

Both Meehan and Mr. McFadden has been in attendance at a wedding in Redcastle prior to the murder outside the victim’s home in Derry.

In his judgment he referred to Meehan’s ‘willingness to carry out an attack of extreme violence against Mr. McFadden in the presence of his wife and young children’ and of ‘his hasty retreat from the scene and the callous disregard with which he treated his victim’.