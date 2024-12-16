Convicted murderer James Meehan ‘unlawfully at large’

A convicted murderer responsible for killing Shantallow man Jim McFadden in 2007 is unlawfully at large.

Police are appealing for information about 55-year-old James Meehan.

Meehan, who has been serving a life sentence in prison following a murder conviction in 2009, was on day release from Magilligan on December 9 but has failed to return.

"We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1251 09/12/24,” the PSNI said.