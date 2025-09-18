Cork man who allegedly sent naked pictures of ex to her mother remanded at Derry court

A man accused of sending naked pictures of his ex partner to her and her mother has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Jordan Breen (26) from Stagpark Avenue, Mitchelstown in Cork appeared charged with entering a premises in Derry with intent to steal on September 15.

He was also charged with sending sexual images without the permission of the alleged victim on September 16.

He is further charged with making threats to damage property on the same date.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The court heard that police received a report from a female that the defendant, her former partner, had allegedly entered her property and sent her a video of him accessing her social media accounts.

She said when she returned from work Breen was in the property and it was alleged he had taken her phone and tablet.

When she started walking to the police station to complain, the defendant was alleged to have followed her and eventually handed back her phone.

The court heard that on September 16 the woman's mother told her Breen had sent her naked images of her and she reported this to police as well as to the woman herself.

The woman alleged that on occasions Breen had taken her bank card and turned up at her work on random occasions.

After being arrested Breen allegedly made a phone call to a relative and was heard saying there was 'nothing' for him in Derry and he intended to go back to Cork.

He was also allegedly heard asking the relative to contact the alleged victim's family to 'resolve the matter'.

The alleged injured party told police that on September 17 she had received a call at her work from Breen's relative advising her she could lose her job. When she hung up her supervisor then allegedly received a call from the same person.

Bail was opposed due to risk of flight and risk of interference with witnesses.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the defendant intended to return to Cork and his family could offer a cash surety.

He said Breen could be barred from the North except for court appearances.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said that even at these early stages there appeared to be an attempt at interference with witnesses.

He said contact could be made from anywhere and there was a clear risk of interference.

Breen was remanded in custody to appear again on October 16.