Coroner tells Kieran Doherty hearing it is important info request to Irish authorities is ‘right first time round’
At a preliminary hearing into the death of Kieran Doherty (32) from Coshowen in Derry who was found shot dead on the Braehead Road outside the city on February 24, 2010 the interested parties were told a draft letter had been drawn up to be sent to the Gardaí requesting information.
The Coroner Brian Sherrard suggested that all the interested parties may like to comment on the draft before it is sent.
He said that rather than 'go back and forth to the South' it is better to get the draft right.
Paul Pierce for the next of kin told the hearing he had consulted with the family and 'they understand the need to get the information and progress the inquest'.
Judge Sherrard said he understood 'the frustration' that might be felt at the delay in the case.
But he added that depending on the response from the Irish authorities there could be follow-up requests.
The hearing was adjourned until July 9 in order to allow the interested parties to make submissions on the proposed draft letter.
The Real IRA claimed responsibility for shooting Mr Doherty and made allegations against him.
The inquest into the 2010 killing has been delayed due to information that is in the hands of the Gardaí not yet having been forwarded.