Coroner tells Kieran Doherty hearing it is important info request to Irish authorities is ‘right first time round’

The Coroner in the case of a Derry man shot dead by the Real IRA has said that it is important that a request to the Irish authorities for information is 'right first time round.'

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a preliminary hearing into the death of Kieran Doherty (32) from Coshowen in Derry who was found shot dead on the Braehead Road outside the city on February 24, 2010 the interested parties were told a draft letter had been drawn up to be sent to the Gardaí requesting information.

The Coroner Brian Sherrard suggested that all the interested parties may like to comment on the draft before it is sent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that rather than 'go back and forth to the South' it is better to get the draft right.

Kieran Doherty who was murdered at Braehead Road in Derry.

Paul Pierce for the next of kin told the hearing he had consulted with the family and 'they understand the need to get the information and progress the inquest'.

Judge Sherrard said he understood 'the frustration' that might be felt at the delay in the case.

But he added that depending on the response from the Irish authorities there could be follow-up requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was adjourned until July 9 in order to allow the interested parties to make submissions on the proposed draft letter.

The Real IRA claimed responsibility for shooting Mr Doherty and made allegations against him.

The inquest into the 2010 killing has been delayed due to information that is in the hands of the Gardaí not yet having been forwarded.